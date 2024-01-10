LBCI's information denied that the Banque du Liban (BDL) acting Governor Wassim Mansouri intended to establish a new exchange rate for the US dollar under Circular 151.



The report clarified that Mansouri is against the idea of multiple exchange rates and will adhere to what is stipulated in the budget when the Parliament approves it. He remains committed to implementing laws.



The information further highlighted a growing awareness of the necessity to enact financial laws concurrently with budget approval in Parliament to prevent any chaos between banks and depositors.