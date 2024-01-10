News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
LBCI's information denies BDL acting Governor Mansouri intention to establish new exchange rate for US dollar under Circular 151
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-10 | 12:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
LBCI's information denies BDL acting Governor Mansouri intention to establish new exchange rate for US dollar under Circular 151
LBCI's information denied that the Banque du Liban (BDL) acting Governor Wassim Mansouri intended to establish a new exchange rate for the US dollar under Circular 151.
The report clarified that Mansouri is against the idea of multiple exchange rates and will adhere to what is stipulated in the budget when the Parliament approves it. He remains committed to implementing laws.
The information further highlighted a growing awareness of the necessity to enact financial laws concurrently with budget approval in Parliament to prevent any chaos between banks and depositors.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
LBCI
BDL
Governor
Wassim Mansouri
Exchange
Rate
US
Dollar
Circular 151
Next
Emirati conglomerate Al Habtoor Group seeks justice for breaches of 'Investment Treaty' with Lebanon
Fuel prices see slight increase across Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-21
Central Bank's roadmap: Navigating financial stability with unified dollar exchange rate
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-21
Central Bank's roadmap: Navigating financial stability with unified dollar exchange rate
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-12
Jean Beyrouthy to LBCI: The 'dollarization' of the tourism sector has taken us to a new phase
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-12
Jean Beyrouthy to LBCI: The 'dollarization' of the tourism sector has taken us to a new phase
0
Middle East News
2023-11-10
Thousands of Jordanians demonstrate in several governorates in support of the Palestinians
Middle East News
2023-11-10
Thousands of Jordanians demonstrate in several governorates in support of the Palestinians
0
Middle East News
2023-11-07
Gaza's Interior Ministry spokesperson: All bakeries in the Gaza and North Gaza governorates stopped due to systematic Israeli targeting, signaling a serious disaster
Middle East News
2023-11-07
Gaza's Interior Ministry spokesperson: All bakeries in the Gaza and North Gaza governorates stopped due to systematic Israeli targeting, signaling a serious disaster
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
09:04
Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source
Lebanon Economy
09:04
Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source
0
Lebanon Economy
03:59
Emirati conglomerate Al Habtoor Group seeks justice for breaches of 'Investment Treaty' with Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:59
Emirati conglomerate Al Habtoor Group seeks justice for breaches of 'Investment Treaty' with Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-09
Fuel prices see slight increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-09
Fuel prices see slight increase across Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-05
Lebanon's economic heads set new course for transportation allowances
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-05
Lebanon's economic heads set new course for transportation allowances
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:58
Lebanese Army warns of Israeli-launched thermal balloons posing danger to citizens
Lebanon News
12:58
Lebanese Army warns of Israeli-launched thermal balloons posing danger to citizens
0
Lebanon News
13:33
Germany pledges support to Lebanese Army for border control enhancement
Lebanon News
13:33
Germany pledges support to Lebanese Army for border control enhancement
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-27
Urgent appeal: Lebanese authorities urged to take action in enforcing Anti-Torture Law
Lebanon News
2023-06-27
Urgent appeal: Lebanese authorities urged to take action in enforcing Anti-Torture Law
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-01
Gemayel: Nasrallah is responsible for what is happening in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-11-01
Gemayel: Nasrallah is responsible for what is happening in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:25
UNIFIL, Lebanese army uncover Israeli-extended 'flammable materials pipelines' in southern areas
Lebanon News
03:25
UNIFIL, Lebanese army uncover Israeli-extended 'flammable materials pipelines' in southern areas
2
Lebanon News
10:14
Gantz: If Lebanon wants its citizens to become human shields for Hezbollah and Iran, we will act in southern Lebanon as we are doing in Gaza now
Lebanon News
10:14
Gantz: If Lebanon wants its citizens to become human shields for Hezbollah and Iran, we will act in southern Lebanon as we are doing in Gaza now
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Israel's latest tactics: Israeli forces use incendiary hoses in Southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Israel's latest tactics: Israeli forces use incendiary hoses in Southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon Economy
03:59
Emirati conglomerate Al Habtoor Group seeks justice for breaches of 'Investment Treaty' with Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:59
Emirati conglomerate Al Habtoor Group seeks justice for breaches of 'Investment Treaty' with Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
12:58
Lebanese Army warns of Israeli-launched thermal balloons posing danger to citizens
Lebanon News
12:58
Lebanese Army warns of Israeli-launched thermal balloons posing danger to citizens
6
Lebanon Economy
09:04
Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source
Lebanon Economy
09:04
Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source
7
Lebanon News
10:24
Hezbollah targeted Al-Marj site with appropriate weapons
Lebanon News
10:24
Hezbollah targeted Al-Marj site with appropriate weapons
8
Lebanon News
13:14
Hezbollah: Israel seeks information through deceptive calls in southern villages
Lebanon News
13:14
Hezbollah: Israel seeks information through deceptive calls in southern villages
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More