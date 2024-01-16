Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-01-16 | 02:21
High views
LBCI
Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon
0min
Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon

On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 1,000, and that of diesel dropped by LBP 1,000, while the price of gas fell by LBP 2,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,500,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,540,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,470,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 937,000

