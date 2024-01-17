LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151

2024-01-17 | 06:52
LBCI&#39;s sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151
LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151

According to LBCI's sources, the Banque du Liban (BDL) is preparing to announce a monthly withdrawal for beneficiaries of Circular 151 an amount of $150.

