News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Highlight
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-17 | 06:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151
According to LBCI's sources, the Banque du Liban (BDL) is preparing to announce a monthly withdrawal for beneficiaries of Circular 151 an amount of $150.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
LBCI
BDL
Grant
Beneficiaries
Circular 151
Mikati: Government studying law related to recovery of deposits
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:14
Israeli shelling hits Alma al-Shaeb's Evangelical Church, causing 'major damages'
Lebanon News
08:14
Israeli shelling hits Alma al-Shaeb's Evangelical Church, causing 'major damages'
0
Middle East News
08:04
Tehran confirms targeting 'Iranian terrorist group' in Pakistan
Middle East News
08:04
Tehran confirms targeting 'Iranian terrorist group' in Pakistan
0
World News
07:57
Italy pushes for quick decision on EU maritime Red Sea force
World News
07:57
Italy pushes for quick decision on EU maritime Red Sea force
0
World News
07:50
Putin and Raisi to sign new interstate treaty soon
World News
07:50
Putin and Raisi to sign new interstate treaty soon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-16
Mikati: Government studying law related to recovery of deposits
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-16
Mikati: Government studying law related to recovery of deposits
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-16
Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-16
Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-10
LBCI's information denies BDL acting Governor Mansouri intention to establish new exchange rate for US dollar under Circular 151
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-10
LBCI's information denies BDL acting Governor Mansouri intention to establish new exchange rate for US dollar under Circular 151
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-10
Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-10
Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Lost at sea: Tracing the vanished journey of Lebanon's migrant boat
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Lost at sea: Tracing the vanished journey of Lebanon's migrant boat
0
Middle East News
2024-01-11
Israel's Netanyahu says hypocrisy and lies on display at World Court
Middle East News
2024-01-11
Israel's Netanyahu says hypocrisy and lies on display at World Court
0
Press Highlights
00:47
Dynamics of Escalation and Negotiation in the Middle East Geo-Political Landscape
Press Highlights
00:47
Dynamics of Escalation and Negotiation in the Middle East Geo-Political Landscape
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-10
LBCI's information denies BDL acting Governor Mansouri intention to establish new exchange rate for US dollar under Circular 151
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-10
LBCI's information denies BDL acting Governor Mansouri intention to establish new exchange rate for US dollar under Circular 151
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
'Mouth of the volcano': Tensions surge as Hezbollah leader and Israeli commander exchange war rhetoric
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
'Mouth of the volcano': Tensions surge as Hezbollah leader and Israeli commander exchange war rhetoric
2
Lebanon News
08:37
Kataeb political bureau's strong rejection: Mikati's statements tying Lebanon's fate to regional war
Lebanon News
08:37
Kataeb political bureau's strong rejection: Mikati's statements tying Lebanon's fate to regional war
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Lost at sea: Tracing the vanished journey of Lebanon's migrant boat
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Lost at sea: Tracing the vanished journey of Lebanon's migrant boat
4
Lebanon Economy
06:52
LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151
Lebanon Economy
06:52
LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151
5
Lebanon News
12:15
Former Minister Youssef Fenianos 'cleared' as arrest warrant revoked in Beirut blast case
Lebanon News
12:15
Former Minister Youssef Fenianos 'cleared' as arrest warrant revoked in Beirut blast case
6
Middle East News
12:42
Iran launches missiles at militant group in Pakistan: State media
Middle East News
12:42
Iran launches missiles at militant group in Pakistan: State media
7
Lebanon News
03:55
Hezbollah mourns martyr Rashid Shaghlil from Bekaa
Lebanon News
03:55
Hezbollah mourns martyr Rashid Shaghlil from Bekaa
8
Lebanon News
10:54
Class in session: Lebanon's private schools resume regular work amid agreement
Lebanon News
10:54
Class in session: Lebanon's private schools resume regular work amid agreement
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More