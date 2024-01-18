Lebanon's wheat purchase: European traders uncover details of 72,000-ton tender

2024-01-18 | 06:34
Lebanon&#39;s wheat purchase: European traders uncover details of 72,000-ton tender
Lebanon's wheat purchase: European traders uncover details of 72,000-ton tender

European traders revealed on Thursday that they believe the Lebanese government has purchased approximately 72,000 tons of wheat flour in a tender this week, and the entire quantity is expected to originate from Ukraine.

The wheat was needed for fast shipment to Beirut.

The purchase process included 30,000 tons at an estimated price of $250.50 per ton, excluding unloading costs and inclusive of cost and shipping, with shipment scheduled between January 20th and February 15th. 

Additionally, ten thousand tons were bought for $252.00 per ton, excluding unloading costs and including cost and shipping, for shipment between January 18th and February 15th. 

Another 32,000 tons were acquired at $252.50 per ton for shipment between the fifth and twentieth of February.

Traders stated that the financing for the purchase would come from the World Bank as part of its ongoing program to buy wheat to assist Lebanon in its challenging financial situation.

These reports reflect traders' assessments and further estimates for prices and quantities may become available later.
 

