Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

On Friday, January 19, 2024, the price of diesel increased by LBP 6,000, while the prices of both 95 and 98 octane fuel remained stable.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



-Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,500,000



-Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,540,000



-Diesel Oil: LBP 1,476,000



-Gas Canister: LBP 937,000