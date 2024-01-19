News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-19 | 02:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
On Friday, January 19, 2024, the price of diesel increased by LBP 6,000, while the prices of both 95 and 98 octane fuel remained stable.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
-Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,500,000
-Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,540,000
-Diesel Oil: LBP 1,476,000
-Gas Canister: LBP 937,000
Lebanon Economy
Fuel
Prices
Gasoline
Octane
Lebanon
Diesel
Lebanon's wheat purchase: European traders uncover details of 72,000-ton tender
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-16
Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-16
Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-12
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-01-12
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-09
Fuel prices see slight increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-09
Fuel prices see slight increase across Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-05
Fuel price surge: 95 and 98 octane gasoline soar by LBP 16,000
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-05
Fuel price surge: 95 and 98 octane gasoline soar by LBP 16,000
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-18
Lebanon's wheat purchase: European traders uncover details of 72,000-ton tender
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-18
Lebanon's wheat purchase: European traders uncover details of 72,000-ton tender
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-17
LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-17
LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-16
Mikati: Government studying law related to recovery of deposits
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-16
Mikati: Government studying law related to recovery of deposits
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-16
Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-16
Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-18
French Foreign Minister Colonna from the Pine Palace: If Lebanon plunges into war, recovery will be nearly impossible
Lebanon News
2023-12-18
French Foreign Minister Colonna from the Pine Palace: If Lebanon plunges into war, recovery will be nearly impossible
0
Middle East News
2024-01-16
Explosive goes off in southeastern Iran, causes no casualties
Middle East News
2024-01-16
Explosive goes off in southeastern Iran, causes no casualties
0
World News
2024-01-13
Biden: The United States delivered a special message to Iran regarding the Houthi attacks
World News
2024-01-13
Biden: The United States delivered a special message to Iran regarding the Houthi attacks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-28
US aid to the Lebanese Army continues amid political stalemate
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-28
US aid to the Lebanese Army continues amid political stalemate
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:12
Diplomatic intrigues: Hezbollah's rejection of US peace initiatives
Press Highlights
01:12
Diplomatic intrigues: Hezbollah's rejection of US peace initiatives
2
Middle East News
11:12
Israeli Defense Minister: We must prepare for the deterioration of the security situation in the north, and we may impose a military solution for the residents to return to their homes
Middle East News
11:12
Israeli Defense Minister: We must prepare for the deterioration of the security situation in the north, and we may impose a military solution for the residents to return to their homes
3
Lebanon News
10:46
Hezbollah condemns US designation of Houthi movement as terrorist organization
Lebanon News
10:46
Hezbollah condemns US designation of Houthi movement as terrorist organization
4
Middle East News
11:55
Reuters' sources: Explosion heard near US base in northern Iraq
Middle East News
11:55
Reuters' sources: Explosion heard near US base in northern Iraq
5
Lebanon News
03:05
Israeli raids hit Ramyeh, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:05
Israeli raids hit Ramyeh, south Lebanon
6
Press Highlights
00:45
Lebanon's presidential conundrum: A pessimistic outlook and foreign mediation
Press Highlights
00:45
Lebanon's presidential conundrum: A pessimistic outlook and foreign mediation
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Iran targets Erbil: Intricate dynamics of Kurdish-Israeli relations
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Iran targets Erbil: Intricate dynamics of Kurdish-Israeli relations
8
Lebanon News
02:41
Education Minister's appeal: Cardinal Al-Rahi's decision on school protocols
Lebanon News
02:41
Education Minister's appeal: Cardinal Al-Rahi's decision on school protocols
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More