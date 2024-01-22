Rumors surrounding $150 payments: Financial sources critique circular impact

Lebanon Economy
2024-01-22 | 12:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Rumors surrounding $150 payments: Financial sources critique circular impact
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Rumors surrounding $150 payments: Financial sources critique circular impact

Financial sources commented on the rumors regarding the payment of $150 to beneficiaries of Circular 151, considering that paying cash US dollars to unqualified accounts violates the principle of distinguishing between qualified and unqualified accounts.

Banks fear that if cash dollars are paid to those who bought US dollars after the crisis at a rate of LBP 1,500 and to those who purchased cheques and deposited them into their accounts, the central bank may have sent them a wrong signal that will negatively impact the currently proposed plans to address the crisis, according to the sources.

Banking sources pointed out that banks are currently making every effort to secure the necessary liquidity to settle the cash amounts imposed by Circular 158. 

Therefore, the issuance of any other circular requiring them to pay additional amounts in US dollars will inevitably affect the continuity of the entire banking sector.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Lebanon

Finance

Circular 151

Lebanese Lira

US dollars

Central Bank

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-04

Financial governance in focus: Central Bank of Lebanon reviews policies for transparency

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-11-23

Lebanon's Central Bank introduces new banknotes: LBP 100,000 with new signatures

LBCI
Sports News
12:19

Lebanon exits the Asian Cup after losing to Tajikistan 2-1

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:59

Sectarian influence in Lebanon: A closer look at institutional integrity

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-19

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-18

Lebanon's wheat purchase: European traders uncover details of 72,000-ton tender

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-17

LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-16

Mikati: Government studying law related to recovery of deposits

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-03

Strategic Dilemmas: The Complex Dynamics Surrounding the Army Leadership's Extension and Regional Implications

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:54

Berri's positive response to National Moderation's presidential dialogue

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-06

Israel approves construction of 1,700 settlement units in East Jerusalem

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-15

Rockets launched from Lebanon target Kiryat Shmona and Margaliot settlements

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
08:30

Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hezbollah will be harsh on Israel and devastating for Hezbollah and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:12

Ministry of Social Affairs' website undergoes cybersecurity breach

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:32

Saudi diplomacy: Seeking solutions beyond Lebanon's presidential file

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:47

Quintet Committee accelerates action on Lebanon's presidential file

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:54

Berri's positive response to National Moderation's presidential dialogue

LBCI
World News
09:29

US Treasury Department: US issues sanctions related to Hamas and Fly Baghdad Airline

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Nehme Mahfoud to LBCI: We will not sign the current agreement

LBCI
Middle East News
07:46

Netanyahu: Hamas has not presented any new proposal for a hostage agreement

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More