Rumors surrounding $150 payments: Financial sources critique circular impact
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-22 | 12:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Rumors surrounding $150 payments: Financial sources critique circular impact
Financial sources commented on the rumors regarding the payment of $150 to beneficiaries of Circular 151, considering that paying cash US dollars to unqualified accounts violates the principle of distinguishing between qualified and unqualified accounts.
Banks fear that if cash dollars are paid to those who bought US dollars after the crisis at a rate of LBP 1,500 and to those who purchased cheques and deposited them into their accounts, the central bank may have sent them a wrong signal that will negatively impact the currently proposed plans to address the crisis, according to the sources.
Banking sources pointed out that banks are currently making every effort to secure the necessary liquidity to settle the cash amounts imposed by Circular 158.
Therefore, the issuance of any other circular requiring them to pay additional amounts in US dollars will inevitably affect the continuity of the entire banking sector.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Finance
Circular 151
Lebanese Lira
US dollars
Central Bank
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Previous
