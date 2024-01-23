News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-23 | 02:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
On Tuesday, January 23, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 3,000, diesel increased by LBP 10,000, while gas decreased by LBP 7,000.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
-Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,503,000
-Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,543,000
-Diesel Oil: LBP 1,486,000
-Gas Canister: LBP 930,000
Lebanon Economy
Fuel
Prices
Diesel
Gasoline
Octane
Lebanon
Economy
Rumors surrounding $150 payments: Financial sources critique circular impact
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-19
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-19
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-16
Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-16
Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-12
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-01-12
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-09
Fuel prices see slight increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-09
Fuel prices see slight increase across Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
12:17
Rumors surrounding $150 payments: Financial sources critique circular impact
Lebanon Economy
12:17
Rumors surrounding $150 payments: Financial sources critique circular impact
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-19
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-19
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-18
Lebanon's wheat purchase: European traders uncover details of 72,000-ton tender
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-18
Lebanon's wheat purchase: European traders uncover details of 72,000-ton tender
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-17
LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-17
LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-01
Navigating COP28: Fossil fuel impact on Climate Change
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-01
Navigating COP28: Fossil fuel impact on Climate Change
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-07
Berri calls for a meeting of the Bureau of the Parliament next Monday
Lebanon News
2023-12-07
Berri calls for a meeting of the Bureau of the Parliament next Monday
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-17
Israel's New Strategy to Counter Hamas Tunnels: The Underwater Challenge in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-17
Israel's New Strategy to Counter Hamas Tunnels: The Underwater Challenge in Gaza
0
Middle East News
03:46
Houthis affirm US-British airstrikes on Yemen 'will not pass without retaliation, punishment'
Middle East News
03:46
Houthis affirm US-British airstrikes on Yemen 'will not pass without retaliation, punishment'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
08:30
Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hezbollah will be harsh on Israel and devastating for Hezbollah and Lebanon
Middle East News
08:30
Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hezbollah will be harsh on Israel and devastating for Hezbollah and Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:29
Georges Hobeika's Couture Spring 2024 collection captures spirit of Arab world in journey to nostalgia
News Bulletin Reports
11:29
Georges Hobeika's Couture Spring 2024 collection captures spirit of Arab world in journey to nostalgia
3
Press Highlights
00:28
Quintet's initiative: Saudi and Iranian envoys forge new paths in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:28
Quintet's initiative: Saudi and Iranian envoys forge new paths in Lebanon
4
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
5
Lebanon Economy
12:17
Rumors surrounding $150 payments: Financial sources critique circular impact
Lebanon Economy
12:17
Rumors surrounding $150 payments: Financial sources critique circular impact
6
Lebanon News
06:12
Nehme Mahfoud to LBCI: We will not sign the current agreement
Lebanon News
06:12
Nehme Mahfoud to LBCI: We will not sign the current agreement
7
World News
09:29
US Treasury Department: US issues sanctions related to Hamas and Fly Baghdad Airline
World News
09:29
US Treasury Department: US issues sanctions related to Hamas and Fly Baghdad Airline
8
Lebanon News
05:51
Lebanese diplomacy unfolds: Quintet Committee's ambassadors to 'strategize' in Beirut this week
Lebanon News
05:51
Lebanese diplomacy unfolds: Quintet Committee's ambassadors to 'strategize' in Beirut this week
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More