Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

On Tuesday, January 23, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 3,000, diesel increased by LBP 10,000, while gas decreased by LBP 7,000.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



-Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,503,000



-Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,543,000



-Diesel Oil: LBP 1,486,000



-Gas Canister: LBP 930,000