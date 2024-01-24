News
Berri adjourns the discussion for the budget session to 6:00 PM
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-24
Berri adjourns the discussion for the budget session to 6:00 PM
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri adjourned Wednesday's budget session for the 2024 draft general budget to 6:00 PM.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Nabih Berri
Discussion
Budget
Session
Parliament
