Berri adjourns the discussion for the budget session to 6:00 PM

Lebanon Economy
2024-01-24 | 08:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Berri adjourns the discussion for the budget session to 6:00 PM
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Berri adjourns the discussion for the budget session to 6:00 PM

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri adjourned Wednesday's budget session for the 2024 draft general budget to 6:00 PM.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Nabih Berri

Discussion

Budget

Session

Parliament

LBCI Next
MP Ibrahim Kanaan criticizes budget proposal for 'lack' of economic vision
BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:39

'Aging Nation': Analyzing Lebanon's demographic crisis - 2023 vs. 2038

LBCI
World News
11:27

Italy to treat 100 Palestinian children in its hospitals

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Southern issues, presidential vacuum, and currency woes: MPs steer 2024 budget session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

Drug and weapons smuggling: What is specifically happening on the Syrian-Jordanian border?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Southern issues, presidential vacuum, and currency woes: MPs steer 2024 budget session

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:10

MP Ibrahim Kanaan criticizes budget proposal for 'lack' of economic vision

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-23

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-23

In-depth with Mikati: Insights into Gaza, Hochstein's mission, and Presidential speculations

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Serge Dagher to Hezbollah: No one is with you

LBCI
World News
11:27

Italy to treat 100 Palestinian children in its hospitals

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-15

US will evacuate its citizens in Israel to Cyprus by sea on Monday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Serge Dagher to Hezbollah: No one is with you

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:21

Tensions erupt in the Parliament during budget session

LBCI
Middle East News
08:37

Armed drone targets base housing US forces near Erbil Airport in Iraq: Reuters sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:17

MPs statements' highlights: Criticisms and calls for action during Parliamentary budget session

LBCI
Middle East News
06:44

More than 625,000 students are deprived of education in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
05:36

Gaza crisis deepens: 25,700 dead, 63,740 injured since October 7th

LBCI
Middle East News
08:51

Israeli government spokesperson affirms no ceasefire in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More