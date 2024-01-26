Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise

Lebanon Economy
2024-01-26 | 02:44
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Lebanon&#39;s fuel prices on the rise
Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise

On Friday, January 26, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 11,000, and that of diesel rose by LBP 14,000, while the price of gas remained the same.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,514,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,554,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,500,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 930,000

Southern issues, presidential vacuum, and currency woes: MPs steer 2024 budget session
