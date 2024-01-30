News
Fuel prices slightly increase
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-30 | 02:42
0
min
Fuel prices slightly increase
On Tuesday, January 30, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 11,000, and that of diesel rose by LBP 15,000, while the price of gas dropped by LBP 1,000.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,525,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,565,000
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,515,000
- Gas Canister: LBP 929,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Fuel
Prices
Increase
Diesel
Gas
Gasoline
Lebanon
Lebanon's Central Council is set to convene in the next two days
2024 budget: Will Lebanon's efforts to reclaim embezzled funds from maritime properties succeed?
