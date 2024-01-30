Fuel prices slightly increase

Lebanon Economy
2024-01-30 | 02:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fuel prices slightly increase
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Fuel prices slightly increase

On Tuesday, January 30, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 11,000, and that of diesel rose by LBP 15,000, while the price of gas dropped by LBP 1,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,525,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,565,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,515,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 929,000

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Fuel

Prices

Increase

Diesel

Gas

Gasoline

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Lebanon's Central Council is set to convene in the next two days
2024 budget: Will Lebanon's efforts to reclaim embezzled funds from maritime properties succeed?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-23

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-19

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-09

Fuel prices see slight increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-02

Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline increase

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:09

Lebanon's Central Council is set to convene in the next two days

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

2024 budget: Will Lebanon's efforts to reclaim embezzled funds from maritime properties succeed?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27

Lebanon's 2024 Budget: Proposed extraordinary tax targets beneficiaries of BDL's support

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-26

Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-12

Hani Bohsali to LBCI: Prices of foodstuffs will not be affected by events in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-05

Intense clashes reported between Israeli army and Hamas in southern Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
10:07

Missile warning sirens blare in major cities in central Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-29

Locked in chains: US dominance over Lebanon's telecommunications

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Rising Israeli threats: Why did Hezbollah introduce two new missiles for the first time?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Lebanon to close public institutions on February 9 and 14

LBCI
Middle East News
07:01

Six dead, including pro-Tehran fighters, in Israeli airstrikes on Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:16

Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

2024 budget: Will Lebanon's efforts to reclaim embezzled funds from maritime properties succeed?

LBCI
World News
09:37

US Treasury and UK announce sanctions on Iranian 'transnational repression network'

LBCI
Middle East News
12:32

Israel Defense Minister: Half of Hamas fighters are either killed or wounded

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:33

Ongoing Israeli threats against Hezbollah escalate rapidly

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More