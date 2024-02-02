Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-02-02 | 02:44
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
0min
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

On Friday, February 2, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 26,000, diesel rose by LBP 28,000, and gas price remained stable.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,551,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,591,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,543,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 929,000

Lebanon Economy

Fuel

Price

Gas

Diesel

Lebanon

Economy

Oil

Karaki: The official exchange rate for social security subscriptions is LBP 89,500
Beyond the 10% tax: Companies grapple with interpretation amid budget controversy
