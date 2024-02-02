News
BDL Central Council convenes on Friday to make amendments to Circular 151
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-02 | 07:04
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-02 | 07:04
BDL Central Council convenes on Friday to make amendments to Circular 151
The Central Council of the Banque du Liban (BDL) convened on Friday to make amendments to Circular 151, allowing depositors with US dollar accounts, under specific conditions, to benefit from a monthly sum of $150.
According to banking sources, some banks, especially major ones, have approved this measure, while others express their inability to comply.
