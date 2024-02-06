Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

2024-02-06
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

On Tuesday, February 6, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 8,000, diesel rose by LBP 9,000, and gas price increased by LBP 5,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,559,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,599,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,552,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 934,000

