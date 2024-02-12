Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

On Monday, February 12, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 14,000, and diesel rose by LBP 15,000. However, gas price remained stable.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,573,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,613,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,567,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 934,000