PM Mikati considering withdrawing proposal for financial and bank restructuring law: Sources

Lebanon Economy
2024-02-14 | 11:04
PM Mikati considering withdrawing proposal for financial and bank restructuring law: Sources
0min
PM Mikati considering withdrawing proposal for financial and bank restructuring law: Sources

Sources reveal that Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati is considering withdrawing from presenting a draft law on financial restructuring and bank restructuring in the Cabinet after the State Council decision was issued.

This comes after he received calls from several ministers who refuse to participate in a session to discuss the draft law, contrary to the Council's decision, which now threatens the quorum of the session.
 

