Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-02-16 | 03:35
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
0min
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon

On Friday, February 16, 2024, the price of 95 octane fuel increased by LBP 22,000, 98 octane fuel rose by LBP 21,000, diesel increased by LBP 22,000, and the gas price remained stable.
 
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,610,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,649,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,607,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 937,000
 

