Sources to LBCI: Financial incentives to maintain staff in critical departments

Lebanon Economy
2024-02-16 | 05:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Sources to LBCI: Financial incentives to maintain staff in critical departments
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Sources to LBCI: Financial incentives to maintain staff in critical departments

Sources confirmed to LBCI the validity of what is being circulated regarding providing financial incentives to employees in the Ministry of Finance, supervisory bodies, the Premiership, the Presidential Palace, and other departments through a treasury loan that was previously approved. 

The sources did not specify the financial amount that would be given to each employee, and it was rumored that it might reach up to $300 monthly.

The sources also indicated that granting incentives to these employees ensures the continuation of work in some important departments, including finance and supervisory bodies, because their work is necessary for the state's functioning. 

Additionally, some departments, such as the Premiership, have never ceased operations, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The sources did not specify a date for implementing this process.

Lebanon Economy

Financial

Incentives

Staff

Departments

Lebanon

Economy

Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-08

Financial assistance for 18,647 Lebanese families from South Lebanon and Nabatieh governorates

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-04

Financial governance in focus: Central Bank of Lebanon reviews policies for transparency

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-12-21

World Bank: Gaza war pulls Lebanon's economy back into recession

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-17

Boosting Lebanon's Economy: 5 Ways to Support Local During the Holiday Season

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:35

Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-15

Circular 166 takes effect: Eligible depositors can now apply for $150 monthly

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-14

PM Mikati considering withdrawing proposal for financial and bank restructuring law: Sources

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-13

Fuel prices surge in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-28

Targeting Homes in Southern Confrontation Diaries

LBCI
World News
06:33

Jailed Russian opposition figure Navalny dead -prison service

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-16

Israeli army launches incendiary phosphorus shells around Dhayra

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

Political dynamics surround Hariri's potential return

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:35

Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:45

Hezbollah leader addresses Israeli 'deliberate' aggression on civilians, highlights resistance capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

Akram Azouri to LBCI: We will file new complaint against the authority on behalf of Central Bank of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:35

Sources to LBCI: Financial incentives to maintain staff in critical departments

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Lebanese Civil Defense concludes operations at Nabatieh site after Israeli strike: Here are the details

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:58

Israeli tanks target Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

Political dynamics surround Hariri's potential return

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Lebanon submits UN complaint against Israel's 'deadliest' strikes on the south: MOFA

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More