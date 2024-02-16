News
Sources to LBCI: Financial incentives to maintain staff in critical departments
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-16 | 05:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Sources to LBCI: Financial incentives to maintain staff in critical departments
Sources confirmed to LBCI the validity of what is being circulated regarding providing financial incentives to employees in the Ministry of Finance, supervisory bodies, the Premiership, the Presidential Palace, and other departments through a treasury loan that was previously approved.
The sources did not specify the financial amount that would be given to each employee, and it was rumored that it might reach up to $300 monthly.
The sources also indicated that granting incentives to these employees ensures the continuation of work in some important departments, including finance and supervisory bodies, because their work is necessary for the state's functioning.
Additionally, some departments, such as the Premiership, have never ceased operations, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The sources did not specify a date for implementing this process.
