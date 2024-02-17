News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
S&P maintains negative outlook on Lebanon's local currency ratings, citing Israel-Hamas war's impact on security, economy
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-17 | 01:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
S&P maintains negative outlook on Lebanon's local currency ratings, citing Israel-Hamas war's impact on security, economy
On Friday, Standard & Poor's (S&P) Global Ratings affirmed its "SD/SD" long -and short-term foreign currency ratings on Lebanon.
"We also affirmed our 'CC/C' long- and short-term local currency ratings on the sovereign. The outlook on the long-term local currency rating remains negative. The transfer and convertibility assessment on Lebanon remains 'CC,'" it said.
The agency also highlighted: "In our view, spillover effects from the war between Israel and Hamas will keep domestic security risks heightened and weigh on economic activity."
It also pointed out that the ongoing political deadlocks keep on undermining the progress of Lebanon's reforms and government debt restructuring after its default on commercial debt about four years ago.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Standard & Poor's (S&P)
Global Ratings
Currency
Israel
Hamas
War
Economy
Sources to LBCI: Financial incentives to maintain staff in critical departments
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-23
Kataeb Party leader warns against Hezbollah's 'influence' on Lebanon's fate amidst Hamas-Israel tensions
Lebanon News
2024-01-23
Kataeb Party leader warns against Hezbollah's 'influence' on Lebanon's fate amidst Hamas-Israel tensions
0
Press Highlights
01:14
Lebanon rejects Israel's 'intensifying attacks' to drag it into war
Press Highlights
01:14
Lebanon rejects Israel's 'intensifying attacks' to drag it into war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-14
Questions and skepticism: Israeli army releases video allegedly showing Hamas leader Sinwar
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-14
Questions and skepticism: Israeli army releases video allegedly showing Hamas leader Sinwar
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-14
Numbers reveal 'grim' reality: The aftermath of Israeli war on Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-14
Numbers reveal 'grim' reality: The aftermath of Israeli war on Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
05:35
Sources to LBCI: Financial incentives to maintain staff in critical departments
Lebanon Economy
05:35
Sources to LBCI: Financial incentives to maintain staff in critical departments
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-16
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-16
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-15
Circular 166 takes effect: Eligible depositors can now apply for $150 monthly
Lebanon News
2024-02-15
Circular 166 takes effect: Eligible depositors can now apply for $150 monthly
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-14
PM Mikati considering withdrawing proposal for financial and bank restructuring law: Sources
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-14
PM Mikati considering withdrawing proposal for financial and bank restructuring law: Sources
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-10
Hezbollah mourns seven 'martyrs on the path to Jerusalem'
Lebanon News
2023-11-10
Hezbollah mourns seven 'martyrs on the path to Jerusalem'
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-03
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah condemns Israeli 'aggression,' mourns Saleh Al-Arouri
Lebanon News
2024-01-03
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah condemns Israeli 'aggression,' mourns Saleh Al-Arouri
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-16
Geagea's meeting with Rudakov: Hezbollah's operations expose Lebanon to destruction and death
Lebanon News
2024-02-16
Geagea's meeting with Rudakov: Hezbollah's operations expose Lebanon to destruction and death
0
Middle East News
04:19
Iran unveils new Arman and Azarakhsh defense systems amid regional tensions
Middle East News
04:19
Iran unveils new Arman and Azarakhsh defense systems amid regional tensions
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:45
Hezbollah leader addresses Israeli 'deliberate' aggression on civilians, highlights resistance capabilities
Lebanon News
09:45
Hezbollah leader addresses Israeli 'deliberate' aggression on civilians, highlights resistance capabilities
2
Lebanon News
08:35
Israeli Minister: Global pressure needed on Iran and Hezbollah to withdraw from Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:35
Israeli Minister: Global pressure needed on Iran and Hezbollah to withdraw from Southern Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
11:43
MP Mohammad Raad: Israeli forces dare to kill civilians, transforming areas into 'deserts'
Lebanon News
11:43
MP Mohammad Raad: Israeli forces dare to kill civilians, transforming areas into 'deserts'
4
Lebanon News
06:02
Lebanon submits UN complaint against Israel's 'deadliest' strikes on the south: MOFA
Lebanon News
06:02
Lebanon submits UN complaint against Israel's 'deadliest' strikes on the south: MOFA
5
Lebanon Economy
05:35
Sources to LBCI: Financial incentives to maintain staff in critical departments
Lebanon Economy
05:35
Sources to LBCI: Financial incentives to maintain staff in critical departments
6
Press Highlights
00:43
US State Department spokesperson addresses 'Hezbollah's destabilizing role,' affirms 'no negotiations with Iran'
Press Highlights
00:43
US State Department spokesperson addresses 'Hezbollah's destabilizing role,' affirms 'no negotiations with Iran'
7
Lebanon News
06:45
Lebanese Civil Defense concludes operations at Nabatieh site after Israeli strike: Here are the details
Lebanon News
06:45
Lebanese Civil Defense concludes operations at Nabatieh site after Israeli strike: Here are the details
8
Press Highlights
02:48
Hezbollah-Amal support for Frangieh appears to decline: Al-Liwaa sources
Press Highlights
02:48
Hezbollah-Amal support for Frangieh appears to decline: Al-Liwaa sources
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More