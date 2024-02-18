New Measures Regarding the Exchange Rate of the Dollar in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-02-18 | 12:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
New Measures Regarding the Exchange Rate of the Dollar in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
New Measures Regarding the Exchange Rate of the Dollar in Lebanon

In general, the official exchange rate of the dollar in Lebanon was 15,000 Lebanese pounds, with a withdrawal limit of $1,600 per month, equivalent to around 24 million Lebanese pounds.

Initial information suggests that the Ministry of Finance will initially raise the official exchange rate of the dollar to 25,000 Lebanese pounds, while the withdrawal limit may remain at $1,600 per month, equivalent to 40 million Lebanese pounds.
This decision was made by the Ministry of Finance after it became apparent that depositors needed liquidity in Lebanese pounds, as banks were not providing dollars at the market rate, which stands at 89,500 Lebanese pounds.
 
The government consulted the Central Bank on this matter, but the Central Bank reiterated its rejection of multiple exchange rates for the dollar, considering that there is a unified market rate. Additionally, the Central Bank refused to have a role in setting the withdrawal limit for the official exchange rate of the dollar.
The Central Bank of Lebanon is not concerned that this decision will lead to a significant increase in the money supply in Lebanese pounds because the number of depositors who will withdraw the official exchange rate of the dollar may not be large, as most of them are waiting for the dollar's rate to increase further, thus reducing the haircut ratio.
The Central Bank of Lebanon states that the volume of the money supply in Lebanese pounds in the market ranges between 53 to 54 trillion Lebanese pounds, or about $600 million, a figure under the full control of the Central Bank, which increased its reserves from the end of July until today by $900 million, bringing the reserve volume to $9.458 billion.
 

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

BDL

Central Bank

Crisis

Bank

Dollar

Lira

LBCI's sources: A move to set the banking dollar rate at LBP 25,000 per dollar
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-16

Akram Azouri to LBCI: We will file new complaint against the authority on behalf of Central Bank of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-03

Lebanon's Central Bank allows depositors to withdraw $150 monthly

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-04

Financial governance in focus: Central Bank of Lebanon reviews policies for transparency

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-21

World Bank report: Lebanon 'In the grip of a new crisis'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-17

LBCI's sources: A move to set the banking dollar rate at LBP 25,000 per dollar

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-17

S&P maintains negative outlook on Lebanon's local currency ratings, citing Israel-Hamas war's impact on security, economy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-16

Sources to LBCI: Financial incentives to maintain staff in critical departments

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-16

Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:29

French escalating concern over 'comprehensive war' in Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-17

German Chancellor calls on Israel to adhere to international law

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-17

Qatari Foreign Minister: Gaza's truce talks in the last few days were not very promising

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:08

Truce between Israel and Hamas: Here is the Egyptian vision

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

Hariri extends Lebanon visit amid growing demand for meetings: Sources to Al-Anbaa

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:29

French escalating concern over 'comprehensive war' in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:36

Maronite Patriarch: Heroism lies in avoiding war, not in waging it

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:53

Hezbollah's Missile Arsenal: A Threat to Israel's Eilat and Beyond

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:08

Truce between Israel and Hamas: Here is the Egyptian vision

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:09

Exploring Zero Coupon Bonds in Lebanon's Financial Crisis

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:48

Netanyahu firmly rejects 'unilateral imposition of Palestinian state'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:51

Gaza's second-largest hospital 'completely out of service'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More