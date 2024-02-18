News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
New Measures Regarding the Exchange Rate of the Dollar in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-18 | 12:07
High views
Share
Share
2
min
New Measures Regarding the Exchange Rate of the Dollar in Lebanon
In general, the official exchange rate of the dollar in Lebanon was 15,000 Lebanese pounds, with a withdrawal limit of $1,600 per month, equivalent to around 24 million Lebanese pounds.
Initial information suggests that the Ministry of Finance will initially raise the official exchange rate of the dollar to 25,000 Lebanese pounds, while the withdrawal limit may remain at $1,600 per month, equivalent to 40 million Lebanese pounds.
This decision was made by the Ministry of Finance after it became apparent that depositors needed liquidity in Lebanese pounds, as banks were not providing dollars at the market rate, which stands at 89,500 Lebanese pounds.
The government consulted the Central Bank on this matter, but the Central Bank reiterated its rejection of multiple exchange rates for the dollar, considering that there is a unified market rate. Additionally, the Central Bank refused to have a role in setting the withdrawal limit for the official exchange rate of the dollar.
The Central Bank of Lebanon is not concerned that this decision will lead to a significant increase in the money supply in Lebanese pounds because the number of depositors who will withdraw the official exchange rate of the dollar may not be large, as most of them are waiting for the dollar's rate to increase further, thus reducing the haircut ratio.
The Central Bank of Lebanon states that the volume of the money supply in Lebanese pounds in the market ranges between 53 to 54 trillion Lebanese pounds, or about $600 million, a figure under the full control of the Central Bank, which increased its reserves from the end of July until today by $900 million, bringing the reserve volume to $9.458 billion.
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
BDL
Central Bank
Crisis
Bank
Dollar
Lira
LBCI's sources: A move to set the banking dollar rate at LBP 25,000 per dollar
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-16
Akram Azouri to LBCI: We will file new complaint against the authority on behalf of Central Bank of Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-16
Akram Azouri to LBCI: We will file new complaint against the authority on behalf of Central Bank of Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-03
Lebanon's Central Bank allows depositors to withdraw $150 monthly
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-03
Lebanon's Central Bank allows depositors to withdraw $150 monthly
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-04
Financial governance in focus: Central Bank of Lebanon reviews policies for transparency
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-04
Financial governance in focus: Central Bank of Lebanon reviews policies for transparency
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-21
World Bank report: Lebanon 'In the grip of a new crisis'
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-21
World Bank report: Lebanon 'In the grip of a new crisis'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-17
LBCI's sources: A move to set the banking dollar rate at LBP 25,000 per dollar
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-17
LBCI's sources: A move to set the banking dollar rate at LBP 25,000 per dollar
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-17
S&P maintains negative outlook on Lebanon's local currency ratings, citing Israel-Hamas war's impact on security, economy
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-17
S&P maintains negative outlook on Lebanon's local currency ratings, citing Israel-Hamas war's impact on security, economy
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-16
Sources to LBCI: Financial incentives to maintain staff in critical departments
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-16
Sources to LBCI: Financial incentives to maintain staff in critical departments
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-16
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-16
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
00:29
French escalating concern over 'comprehensive war' in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:29
French escalating concern over 'comprehensive war' in Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-17
German Chancellor calls on Israel to adhere to international law
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-17
German Chancellor calls on Israel to adhere to international law
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-17
Qatari Foreign Minister: Gaza's truce talks in the last few days were not very promising
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-17
Qatari Foreign Minister: Gaza's truce talks in the last few days were not very promising
0
Press Highlights
02:08
Truce between Israel and Hamas: Here is the Egyptian vision
Press Highlights
02:08
Truce between Israel and Hamas: Here is the Egyptian vision
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:56
Hariri extends Lebanon visit amid growing demand for meetings: Sources to Al-Anbaa
Press Highlights
00:56
Hariri extends Lebanon visit amid growing demand for meetings: Sources to Al-Anbaa
2
Press Highlights
00:29
French escalating concern over 'comprehensive war' in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:29
French escalating concern over 'comprehensive war' in Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
05:36
Maronite Patriarch: Heroism lies in avoiding war, not in waging it
Lebanon News
05:36
Maronite Patriarch: Heroism lies in avoiding war, not in waging it
4
News Bulletin Reports
08:53
Hezbollah's Missile Arsenal: A Threat to Israel's Eilat and Beyond
News Bulletin Reports
08:53
Hezbollah's Missile Arsenal: A Threat to Israel's Eilat and Beyond
5
Press Highlights
02:08
Truce between Israel and Hamas: Here is the Egyptian vision
Press Highlights
02:08
Truce between Israel and Hamas: Here is the Egyptian vision
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:09
Exploring Zero Coupon Bonds in Lebanon's Financial Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
10:09
Exploring Zero Coupon Bonds in Lebanon's Financial Crisis
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:48
Netanyahu firmly rejects 'unilateral imposition of Palestinian state'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:48
Netanyahu firmly rejects 'unilateral imposition of Palestinian state'
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:51
Gaza's second-largest hospital 'completely out of service'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:51
Gaza's second-largest hospital 'completely out of service'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More