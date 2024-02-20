News
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
Fuel prices surge in Lebanon: 95 and 98 octane see significant increase
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-20 | 02:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Fuel prices surge in Lebanon: 95 and 98 octane see significant increase
On Tuesday, February 20, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 11,000, diesel rose by LBP 8,000, and the gas price increased by LBP 6,000.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,621,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,660,000
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,615,000
- Gas Canister: LBP 943,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Fuel
Prices
Lebanon
Diesel
Gas
Economy
