Fuel prices surge in Lebanon: 95 and 98 octane see significant increase

Lebanon Economy
2024-02-20 | 02:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fuel prices surge in Lebanon: 95 and 98 octane see significant increase
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Fuel prices surge in Lebanon: 95 and 98 octane see significant increase

On Tuesday, February 20, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 11,000, diesel rose by LBP 8,000, and the gas price increased by LBP 6,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,621,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,660,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,615,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 943,000

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Fuel

Prices

Lebanon

Diesel

Gas

Economy

In the shadows of bureaucracy: The budget's impact on new fees
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-16

Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-13

Fuel prices surge in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-12

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-06

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:44

In the shadows of bureaucracy: The budget's impact on new fees

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-19

Advancing dollarization in Lebanon: lessons from international experiences to embrace economic stability

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-18

New Measures Regarding the Exchange Rate of the Dollar in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-17

LBCI's sources: A move to set the banking dollar rate at LBP 25,000 per dollar

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-18

Exploring Zero Coupon Bonds in Lebanon's Financial Crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:46

UNIFIL chief visits UN positions, praises peacekeepers' commitment

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:00

US State Department spokesperson to Vision 2030: We do not support any escalation between Lebanon and Israel and are pushing for de-escalation

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-19

Hochstein will not visit Lebanon soon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Israeli army: We targeted Hezbollah weapons depots near Sidon in response to the explosion of an aircraft

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

Breaking: Two strikes hit Ghaziyeh: Reuters witnesses

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Breaking: Building collapses in Choueifat area with initial reports of injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Israeli army radio: The army hit Hezbollah infrastructure in the Ghaziyeh attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:32

Eight wounded in two Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon: AFP security source

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:36

Red Cross recovers two bodies from collapsed building in Choueifat

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:28

Foreign Affairs Ministry urges global condemnation of escalating Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:58

Search and rescue operation in Choueifat: Two women rescued, child deceased

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More