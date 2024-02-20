Fuel prices surge in Lebanon: 95 and 98 octane see significant increase

On Tuesday, February 20, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 11,000, diesel rose by LBP 8,000, and the gas price increased by LBP 6,000.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,621,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,660,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,615,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 943,000