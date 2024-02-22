News
2024-02-22 | 04:53
LBCI's sources: Finance employees in all departments announce a general strike in protest against suspending their scheduled incentives
According to LBCI's sources, employees in the finance departments across all sectors announced on Thursday a general strike in protest against suspending their scheduled incentives.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
LBCI
Finance
Employees
Departments
Strike
Protest
Incentives
