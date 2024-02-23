Hydrocarbon price shift: Octane surges, diesel declines

Lebanon Economy
2024-02-23 | 03:05
High views
Hydrocarbon price shift: Octane surges, diesel declines
Hydrocarbon price shift: Octane surges, diesel declines

On Friday, February 23, 2024, the price of 95 octane fuel increased by LBP 11,000, and 98 octane fuel rose by LBP 10,000.

However, the diesel price decreased by LBP 1,000, and the gas price remained stable.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,632,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,670,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,614,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 943,000

