Cabinet session's agenda revealed: Temporary compensation for public sector on plan
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-26 | 14:46
Cabinet session's agenda revealed: Temporary compensation for public sector on plan
Reportedly, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati is in the process of calling for a cabinet session, with the agenda including the provision of temporary compensation for all public sector employees and retirees receiving a pension.
Additionally, there will be an adjustment to the fixed monthly transportation allowance for military personnel.
It is worth noting that the issue of banks will also be raised in the session.
The agenda was distributed Monday to ministers for review 48 hours before the expected cabinet session scheduled for this Thursday.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Cabinet
Session
Lebanon
Agenda
Compensation
Public Sector
Lebanon's public sector: Struggles with billions in salary costs
Previous
