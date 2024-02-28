Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon

2024-02-28
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon
0min
Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon

On Wednesday, February 28, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 9,000. However, the diesel price decreased by LBP 1,000, and the gas price rose by LBP 1000. 

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,641,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,679,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,613,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 944,000

