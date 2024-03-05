Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

On Tuesday, March 5, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 6,000. However, the diesel price decreased by LBP 15,000, and the gas price decreased by LBP 2,000.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,663,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,701,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,594,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 946,000