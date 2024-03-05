Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-03-05 | 02:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

On Tuesday, March 5, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 6,000. However, the diesel price decreased by LBP 15,000, and the gas price decreased by LBP 2,000. 

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,663,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,701,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,594,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 946,000

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Fuel

Prices

Lebanon

Diesel

Gas

Economy

'Green gold': Lebanon's avocado industry thrives on global stage
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-03-01

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-28

Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-20

Fuel prices surge in Lebanon: 95 and 98 octane see significant increase

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-16

Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-03

'Green gold': Lebanon's avocado industry thrives on global stage

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-03-01

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-29

Mikati's inability to increase salaries of military to avoid inflation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-28

In Lebanon, the Cabinet greenlights salary boosts for military personnel and retirees

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:28

Israeli defence minister says Hezbollah 'aggression' brings critical point nearer

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-26

Lebanese Presidential Election Dynamics and Contradictory Leaks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-03

Hezbollah's Gaza support 'triggers' Israeli leverage: Will Lebanon be the next battleground?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:46

Ceasefire talks between Hamas and mediators stall in Cairo

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:58

Hezbollah retaliates against Israeli assault on civil defence center

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

NNA: Israeli warplanes flew over Keserwan at low altitude

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

US envoy's message in Beirut: War or peace, Lebanon's choice

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:16

Israeli strike kills three Lebanese rescue workers from force affiliated with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Latest update: Missiles fired from southern Lebanon, Israeli strike in Seddiqine

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:25

Israeli strike hits Islamic Health Authority center in Odaisseh, ambulance teams rush to scene

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:21

Unrest along the border: Hezbollah thwarts Israeli infiltration operations

LBCI
Middle East News
12:03

Al Jazeera: Sirens sound in 10 towns in the Galilee panhandle following suspicion of a drone infiltration from Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More