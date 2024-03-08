News
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-03-08 | 02:56
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
On Friday, March 8, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 1,000, the diesel price reduced by LBP 23,000, and the gas price remained stable.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,662,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,700,000
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,571,000
- Gas Canister: LBP 946,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Fuel
Prices
Diesel
Gas
Lebanon
Economy
Circular 166 will not be implemented soon
Previous
