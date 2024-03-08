Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-03-08 | 02:56
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

On Friday, March 8, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 1,000, the diesel price reduced by LBP 23,000, and the gas price remained stable. 

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,662,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,700,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,571,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 946,000

