Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-03-19 | 03:24
High views
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
0min
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

On Tuesday, March 19, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 8,000, the diesel price decreased by LBP 6,000, and the gas price remained stable. 

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,672,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,710,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,548,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 940,000

Social security reforms: Private sector wages to double in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

