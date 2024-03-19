News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-03-19 | 03:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
On Tuesday, March 19, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 8,000, the diesel price decreased by LBP 6,000, and the gas price remained stable.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,672,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,710,000
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,548,000
- Gas Canister: LBP 940,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Fuel
Gas
Diesel
Prices
Octane
Lebanon
Economy
Social security reforms: Private sector wages to double in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-20
Fuel prices surge in Lebanon: 95 and 98 octane see significant increase
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-20
Fuel prices surge in Lebanon: 95 and 98 octane see significant increase
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-03-15
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-03-15
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-03-08
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-03-08
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-17
Social security reforms: Private sector wages to double in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-17
Social security reforms: Private sector wages to double in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-03-15
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-03-15
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-13
Illegal internet networks: Lebanon's Ogero takes action
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-13
Illegal internet networks: Lebanon's Ogero takes action
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-03-16
Mossad chief to restart Gaza ceasefire talks in Doha with Qatari PM and Egyptian officials: Reuters source
Middle East News
2024-03-16
Mossad chief to restart Gaza ceasefire talks in Doha with Qatari PM and Egyptian officials: Reuters source
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Nahas to LBCI: Obstructing presidential election's a fundamental reason halting IMF path
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Nahas to LBCI: Obstructing presidential election's a fundamental reason halting IMF path
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-04
Challenges and Oversight: Addressing the Syrian Population Surge in Qab Elias
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-04
Challenges and Oversight: Addressing the Syrian Population Surge in Qab Elias
0
Lebanon News
06:05
Mikati calls for unity amidst political turmoil: Lebanon's future at stake
Lebanon News
06:05
Mikati calls for unity amidst political turmoil: Lebanon's future at stake
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:32
Hezbollah's 'dilemma': Coexistence or separate state, Gemayel asserts stance
Lebanon News
13:32
Hezbollah's 'dilemma': Coexistence or separate state, Gemayel asserts stance
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:38
Aerial alert: Jordanian Air Force responds to unknown aerial activity on the Syrian border
News Bulletin Reports
13:38
Aerial alert: Jordanian Air Force responds to unknown aerial activity on the Syrian border
3
Lebanon News
09:59
Berri and Quintet Committee ambassadors seek common ground for presidential elections
Lebanon News
09:59
Berri and Quintet Committee ambassadors seek common ground for presidential elections
4
World News
16:14
White House reveals the death of Marwan Issa in Israeli operation
World News
16:14
White House reveals the death of Marwan Issa in Israeli operation
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Quintet's ambassadors meeting: Breaking the presidential deadlock
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Quintet's ambassadors meeting: Breaking the presidential deadlock
6
Lebanon Economy
03:24
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:24
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:26
Push for Gaza ceasefire: Israeli negotiating delegation in Qatar faces challenges
News Bulletin Reports
13:26
Push for Gaza ceasefire: Israeli negotiating delegation in Qatar faces challenges
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:31
Iraq-Turkey collaboration: Concerns of new conflict with Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK)
News Bulletin Reports
13:31
Iraq-Turkey collaboration: Concerns of new conflict with Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK)
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More