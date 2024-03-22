Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-03-22 | 03:29
High views
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

On Friday, March 22, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 18,000, the diesel price rose by LBP 4,000, and the gas price remained stable. 

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,690,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,728,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,552,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 940,000

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
