Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-04-02 | 02:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 28,000. However, the diesel price decreased by LBP 1,000, and the gas price dropped by LBP 4,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,724,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,762,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,549,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 937,000

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Fuel

Price

Diesel

Gas

Economy

Lebanon

Pierre Achkar affirms: Holiday season 'positives' won't affect hotel establishments
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-03-26

Fuel prices rise across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-03-22

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-03-19

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-03-15

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-28

Pierre Achkar affirms: Holiday season 'positives' won't affect hotel establishments

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-03-26

Fuel prices rise across Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-25

Lebanon's debt crisis: A race against time for Eurobond resolution

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-22

Lebanon's healthcare: Will hospitals adhere to the new tariffs?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:56

Spain to recognize Palestinian statehood by July

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-14

Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in Galilee Panhandle: Al Jazeera

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-28

Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-03-31

Lebanese-American YouTuber Addison Pierre Maalouf released after Haiti kidnapping

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:17

NNA: Israeli aircraft fly over Hermel

LBCI
Middle East News
10:36

Iranian SNN news website: Israel targets Iranian consulate and the residence of Iranian ambassador to Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
11:27

Security source to Reuters: Israeli strikes on Damascus kill Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi

LBCI
Middle East News
10:49

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights: Six killed in Israeli strikes near the Iranian embassy in Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
15:22

IRGC confirms death of two high-ranking commanders, five others in Israeli attack in Damascus

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:48

Likud Party: Netanyahu intends to close Al Jazeera in Israel and will meet with lawmakers today to approve the decision

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:16

Iranian presence in Syria shaken: Israel attacks Damascus, killing IRGC commander

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:41

Al Jazeera sources: Cairo meeting fails to advance ceasefire talks in Israel-Hamas war

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More