Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-04-02 | 02:32
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 28,000. However, the diesel price decreased by LBP 1,000, and the gas price dropped by LBP 4,000.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,724,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,762,000
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,549,000
- Gas Canister: LBP 937,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Fuel
Price
Diesel
Gas
Economy
Lebanon
