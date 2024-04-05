Fuel prices rise across Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-04-05 | 02:28
High views
Fuel prices rise across Lebanon
Fuel prices rise across Lebanon

On Friday, April 5, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 18,000, and the diesel price rose by LBP 9,000. However, the gas price remained stable.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,742,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,780,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,558,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 937,000

