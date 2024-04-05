News
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
24
o
Fuel prices rise across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-04-05 | 02:28
Fuel prices rise across Lebanon
On Friday, April 5, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 18,000, and the diesel price rose by LBP 9,000. However, the gas price remained stable.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,742,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,780,000
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,558,000
- Gas Canister: LBP 937,000
Lebanon Economy
Fuel
Price
Gas
Diesel
Lebanon
Economy
Clarifying the Path Forward: Banking Sector Reforms and Deposit Guarantees
Previous
