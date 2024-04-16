News
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-04-16 | 02:19
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
On Tuesday, April 16, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 10,000, and the diesel price rose by LBP 6,000. However, the gas price decreased by LBP 8,000.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,767,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,805,000
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,568,000
- Gas Canister: LBP 937,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Fuel
Prices
Octane
Diesel
Gas
Lebanon
Economy
Oil
Fuel prices rise across Lebanon
Previous
