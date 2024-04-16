Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-04-16 | 02:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

On Tuesday, April 16, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 10,000, and the diesel price rose by LBP 6,000. However, the gas price decreased by LBP 8,000. 

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,767,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,805,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,568,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 937,000

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Fuel

Prices

Octane

Diesel

Gas

Lebanon

Economy

Oil

Fuel prices rise across Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-20

Fuel prices surge in Lebanon: 95 and 98 octane see significant increase

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-10

Fueling the Future: Israel's Gas Exploration and Lebanon's Waiting Game

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-04-05

Fuel prices rise across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-04-02

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-04-05

Fuel prices rise across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-04-03

Clarifying the Path Forward: Banking Sector Reforms and Deposit Guarantees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-02

Holding the state accountable: Association of Banks' monthly report highlights financial responsibility

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-04-02

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-13

Lebanon temporarily closes airspace from 1:00 AM to 7:00 AM, subject to review amid regional developments

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:19

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02

Israeli strike on Gaza kills foreign aid workers

LBCI
World News
2023-10-13

Putin compares Israel's "unacceptable" siege of Gaza with Nazi siege of Leningrad

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Hezbollah Strikes: Explosive devices target Golani Brigade, causing casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Israeli military strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in overnight attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:17

Lebanese officials allege Israeli involvement in killing of Mohammad Sarour

LBCI
Middle East News
10:04

Monday may bring Israeli response to Iran's attack, The Wall Street Journal reports

LBCI
Middle East News
12:11

Israel wants to harm Iran with a possible strike on a facility in Tehran or a cyber-attack

LBCI
Middle East News
10:29

Israeli army confirms soldiers injured inside Lebanese territory

LBCI
Middle East News
04:41

Iranian FM: There was no pre-arranged deal regarding Iran's response to Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Debate stirred: Did Iran warn the US before striking Israel? - Unraveling the controversy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More