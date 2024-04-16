Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

On Tuesday, April 16, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 10,000, and the diesel price rose by LBP 6,000. However, the gas price decreased by LBP 8,000.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,767,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,805,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,568,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 937,000