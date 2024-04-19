Fuel prices rise across Lebanon

2024-04-19
Fuel prices rise across Lebanon
0min
Fuel prices rise across Lebanon

On Friday, April 19, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 14,000, and the diesel price rose by LBP 1,000. However, the gas price remained stable.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,781,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,819,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,567,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 927,000

