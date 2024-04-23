Fuel prices slightly increase in Lebanon

On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 1,000. However, the diesel and gas prices decreased by LBP 11,000.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,782,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,820,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,556,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 916,000