Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-04-30 | 02:29
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
On Tuesday, April 39, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 1,000, and the diesel price dropped by LBP 15,000. In addition, the gas prices decreased by LBP 12,000.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,777,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,815,000
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,521,000
- Gas Canister: LBP 904,000
Lebanon Economy
Fuel
Prices
Diesel
Gas
Lebanon
Economy
Octane
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-20
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Lebanon faces the imminent risk of being placed on the FATF grey list by late May
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Lebanon faces the imminent risk of being placed on the FATF grey list by late May
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-04-26
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-04-26
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-23
US lawsuit raises stakes for Lebanon's financial institutions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-23
US lawsuit raises stakes for Lebanon's financial institutions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-23
E-governance: Lebanon's Economy Ministry launches online services to expedite procedures
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-23
E-governance: Lebanon's Economy Ministry launches online services to expedite procedures
Middle East News
2023-07-10
Iran sentences rapper Toomaj to prison over protests
Middle East News
2023-07-10
Iran sentences rapper Toomaj to prison over protests
0
World News
2024-03-31
Ukraine states Russia fired 16 missiles, 11 drones in overnight air attack
World News
2024-03-31
Ukraine states Russia fired 16 missiles, 11 drones in overnight air attack
0
World News
2023-10-13
Putin compares Israel's "unacceptable" siege of Gaza with Nazi siege of Leningrad
World News
2023-10-13
Putin compares Israel's "unacceptable" siege of Gaza with Nazi siege of Leningrad
0
World News
03:15
Four law enforcement officers killed in North Carolina
World News
03:15
Four law enforcement officers killed in North Carolina
