EU commits €1 billion package for Lebanon, European Commission President announces

Lebanon Economy
2024-05-02 | 05:03
High views
EU commits €1 billion package for Lebanon, European Commission President announces
EU commits €1 billion package for Lebanon, European Commission President announces

On Thursday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a €1 billion package for Lebanon, which will be available from the current year until 2027.
 
"Lebanon and its people can count on the EU’s sustained support," the European Commission President said. 

She affirmed that this package "will contribute to the country’s socio-economic resilience, and its overall security and stability."

This announcement comes during a press briefing with Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, alongside Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides.

It is worth noting that Ursula von der Leyen and Nikos Christodoulides arrived in Beirut for an official visit to hold meetings with Lebanese officials to address the Syrian refugee crisis.

 

