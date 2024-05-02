EU commits €1 billion package for Lebanon, European Commission President announces

Lebanon and its people can count on the EU’s sustained support.
This is why I'm pleased to announce a €1 billion package for Lebanon.
It will contribute to the country’s socio-economic resilience.
And its overall security and stability ↓ https://t.co/dQi1xRpwzE
— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 2, 2024
