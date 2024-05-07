Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-05-07 | 02:28
High views
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

On Tuesday, May 7, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 17,000, and the diesel price dropped by LBP 38,000. In addition, the gas prices decreased by LBP 15,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,760,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,798,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,483,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 889,000

