Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-07 | 02:28
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
On Tuesday, May 7, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 17,000, and the diesel price dropped by LBP 38,000. In addition, the gas prices decreased by LBP 15,000.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,760,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,798,000
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,483,000
- Gas Canister: LBP 889,000
0
Lebanon News
07:39
Hezbollah says its drone hits northern Israeli town, casualties reported
Lebanon News
07:39
Hezbollah says its drone hits northern Israeli town, casualties reported
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-23
Salam opens Lebanese pavilion at Expo Qatar: We desperately need a positive window in these circumstances
Lebanon News
2023-11-23
Salam opens Lebanese pavilion at Expo Qatar: We desperately need a positive window in these circumstances
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-04
LBCI responds to recent statements by the Culture Minister
Lebanon News
2023-09-04
LBCI responds to recent statements by the Culture Minister
0
World News
05:28
Vladimir Putin sworn in as president for a fifth term
World News
05:28
Vladimir Putin sworn in as president for a fifth term
