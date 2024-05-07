Lebanon's caretaker Finance Minister Youssef Khalil affirmed that the ministry is committed to presenting the 2025 budget on time.



He urged all institutions that benefit from financial contributions noted in the budget to submit their budget projects to the Ministry of Finance before the end of May, along with the required clarifications related to their expenses and revenues.



He also pointed out that the Directorate of Public Accounting is now ready to discuss these budgets.



Minister Youssef Khalil emphasized the role of public administrations and institutions in the country's current circumstances in planning and contributing to the preparation of a "realistic" budget that takes into account financing capabilities.



He considered that cooperation begins before the budget implementation process by presenting "realistic budgets" to these administrations, without neglecting the participation of civil society and the private sector.



He saw that there should be no additional burdens imposed on the 2025 budget that can be dispensed with or postponed, to avoid creating any financial needs exceeding the treasury's capacity to bear.



He mentioned that these actions require implementing austerity measures to meet this goal, while simultaneously advancing reforms and finishing initiatives started in the 2024 budget. This aims to increase revenues to cover expenses and ensure stability in the financial and monetary systems.