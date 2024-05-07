News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's Finance Minister vows 'timely submission' of 2025 budget
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-07 | 09:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon's Finance Minister vows 'timely submission' of 2025 budget
Lebanon's caretaker Finance Minister Youssef Khalil affirmed that the ministry is committed to presenting the 2025 budget on time.
He urged all institutions that benefit from financial contributions noted in the budget to submit their budget projects to the Ministry of Finance before the end of May, along with the required clarifications related to their expenses and revenues.
He also pointed out that the Directorate of Public Accounting is now ready to discuss these budgets.
Minister Youssef Khalil emphasized the role of public administrations and institutions in the country's current circumstances in planning and contributing to the preparation of a "realistic" budget that takes into account financing capabilities.
He considered that cooperation begins before the budget implementation process by presenting "realistic budgets" to these administrations, without neglecting the participation of civil society and the private sector.
He saw that there should be no additional burdens imposed on the 2025 budget that can be dispensed with or postponed, to avoid creating any financial needs exceeding the treasury's capacity to bear.
He mentioned that these actions require implementing austerity measures to meet this goal, while simultaneously advancing reforms and finishing initiatives started in the 2024 budget. This aims to increase revenues to cover expenses and ensure stability in the financial and monetary systems.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Finance Minister
Youssef Khalil
Budget
Next
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Aid for Lebanon: EU announces one billion euro aid package for Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-20
Impact of Fee Changes in Lebanon: Budget Revisions and Financial Realities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-20
Impact of Fee Changes in Lebanon: Budget Revisions and Financial Realities
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Lebanon's Response to the Revised French Proposal: Unbalanced Demands and Key Considerations
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Lebanon's Response to the Revised French Proposal: Unbalanced Demands and Key Considerations
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:51
Lebanon warns of humanitarian crisis in Rafah amid Israeli escalation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:51
Lebanon warns of humanitarian crisis in Rafah amid Israeli escalation
0
World News
04:36
Human Rights Watch: Raid that killed seven paramedics in southern Lebanon is 'unlawful'
World News
04:36
Human Rights Watch: Raid that killed seven paramedics in southern Lebanon is 'unlawful'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
02:28
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:28
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-03
Aid for Lebanon: EU announces one billion euro aid package for Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-03
Aid for Lebanon: EU announces one billion euro aid package for Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-02
EU commits €1 billion package for Lebanon, European Commission President announces
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-02
EU commits €1 billion package for Lebanon, European Commission President announces
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-30
Bank Employees' Critique of Government's Banking Plan Amid Lebanon's Financial Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-30
Bank Employees' Critique of Government's Banking Plan Amid Lebanon's Financial Crisis
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-30
UK govt announces huge recruitment drive for health service
World News
2023-06-30
UK govt announces huge recruitment drive for health service
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:42
Netanyahu: Hamas ceasefire proposal does not meet basic demands
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:42
Netanyahu: Hamas ceasefire proposal does not meet basic demands
0
Middle East News
2023-10-09
Hamas official: No room for negotiations with Israel regarding a prisoner exchange
Middle East News
2023-10-09
Hamas official: No room for negotiations with Israel regarding a prisoner exchange
0
Middle East News
2023-10-17
Al Jazeera: Israeli officials delete video on posts claiming Palestinians responsible for hospital strike
Middle East News
2023-10-17
Al Jazeera: Israeli officials delete video on posts claiming Palestinians responsible for hospital strike
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
00:56
Two Israeli soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone attack near Metula
Middle East News
00:56
Two Israeli soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone attack near Metula
2
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:51
Lebanon warns of humanitarian crisis in Rafah amid Israeli escalation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:51
Lebanon warns of humanitarian crisis in Rafah amid Israeli escalation
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:18
Hamas reports death of Israeli hostage due to injuries from Israeli bombardment
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:18
Hamas reports death of Israeli hostage due to injuries from Israeli bombardment
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:04
US clarifies views on Rafah operation to Israel, State Dept says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:04
US clarifies views on Rafah operation to Israel, State Dept says
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:40
Israeli Army raids Rafah crossing in southern Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:40
Israeli Army raids Rafah crossing in southern Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reports
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:35
Hamas: Israeli invasion of Rafah aims to disrupt ceasefire mediation efforts
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:35
Hamas: Israeli invasion of Rafah aims to disrupt ceasefire mediation efforts
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:15
Israeli army enters Gaza's Rafah crossing
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:15
Israeli army enters Gaza's Rafah crossing
8
Lebanon Economy
02:28
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:28
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More