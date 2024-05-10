Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-05-10 | 02:34
High views
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

On Friday, May 10, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 21,000, and the diesel price dropped by LBP 17,000. However, the gas prices remained stable.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,739,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,777,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,466,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 889,000

