News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-17 | 02:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
On Friday, May 17, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 23,000, and the diesel price dropped by LBP 12,000. However, the gas prices remained stable,
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,704,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,742,000
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,451,000
- Gas Canister: LBP 863,000
Lebanon Economy
Fuel
Gas
Diesel
Lebanon
Economy
Financial oversight: BDL investigates suspected embezzlement in the banking sector
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-10
Fueling the Future: Israel's Gas Exploration and Lebanon's Waiting Game
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-10
Fueling the Future: Israel's Gas Exploration and Lebanon's Waiting Game
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-14
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-14
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-10
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-10
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-07
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-07
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Financial oversight: BDL investigates suspected embezzlement in the banking sector
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Financial oversight: BDL investigates suspected embezzlement in the banking sector
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-14
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-14
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-10
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-10
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-08
Over $1.5 billion in damages caused by Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon: AFP
Lebanon News
2024-05-08
Over $1.5 billion in damages caused by Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon: AFP
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:07
UN receives only 12% of requested aid for Sudan
World News
05:07
UN receives only 12% of requested aid for Sudan
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-13
US Embassy in Lebanon to US citizens: Reminder of travel recommendations
Lebanon News
2024-04-13
US Embassy in Lebanon to US citizens: Reminder of travel recommendations
0
World News
2023-09-04
General Brice Oligui Nguema takes constitutional oath as ‘transitional president’ in Gabon
World News
2023-09-04
General Brice Oligui Nguema takes constitutional oath as ‘transitional president’ in Gabon
0
Middle East News
2023-12-24
Netanyahu vows to fight on in Gaza; Islamic Jihad joins Cairo talks
Middle East News
2023-12-24
Netanyahu vows to fight on in Gaza; Islamic Jihad joins Cairo talks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Financial oversight: BDL investigates suspected embezzlement in the banking sector
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Financial oversight: BDL investigates suspected embezzlement in the banking sector
2
Lebanon News
07:14
Drone strike targets vehicle in Tyre district, injuries reported: NNA
Lebanon News
07:14
Drone strike targets vehicle in Tyre district, injuries reported: NNA
3
Lebanon News
13:59
On LBCI, Samy Gemayel criticizes parliament session, emphasizes Hezbollah's role in displacement crisis - Interview highlights
Lebanon News
13:59
On LBCI, Samy Gemayel criticizes parliament session, emphasizes Hezbollah's role in displacement crisis - Interview highlights
4
Lebanon News
03:49
Israeli airstrike on Najjarieh results in casualties, Al Jazeera's medical source says
Lebanon News
03:49
Israeli airstrike on Najjarieh results in casualties, Al Jazeera's medical source says
5
Lebanon News
07:53
Fire breaks out caused by Israeli phosphorus bombardment in Khiam
Lebanon News
07:53
Fire breaks out caused by Israeli phosphorus bombardment in Khiam
6
Lebanon News
09:12
Mikati calls for pressure on Israel and support for refugee return
Lebanon News
09:12
Mikati calls for pressure on Israel and support for refugee return
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Parliamentary recommendations: Lebanon's response to the Syrian refugee crisis
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Parliamentary recommendations: Lebanon's response to the Syrian refugee crisis
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:38
Canada imposes sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli settlers due to violence in the West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:38
Canada imposes sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli settlers due to violence in the West Bank
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More