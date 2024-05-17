Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-05-17 | 02:20
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
0min
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

On Friday, May 17, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 23,000, and the diesel price dropped by LBP 12,000. However, the gas prices remained stable,

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,704,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,742,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,451,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 863,000

