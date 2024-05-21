Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

On Tuesday, May 21, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 15,000, and the diesel price dropped by LBP 6,000. In addition, the gas prices decreased by LBP 32,000.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,1689,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,727,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,445,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 831,000