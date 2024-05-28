Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-05-28 | 02:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

On Tuesday, May 28, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 11,000, and the diesel price dropped by LBP 20,000. However, the gas prices remained stable.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,657,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,695,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,441,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 811,000

Lebanon Economy

Fuel

Prices

Gas

Diesel

Lebanon

Economy

Summer soirees: Lebanon's festival season continues to shine despite challenges
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-24

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-21

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-17

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-14

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-26

Summer soirees: Lebanon's festival season continues to shine despite challenges

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-24

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-23

IMF: Lebanon's crisis deepens amid Gaza conflict spillovers, says 'fragile' economy struggles with refugee crisis, internal displacement

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-21

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-28

Samir Geagea discusses the presidential file with the Qatar Ambassador to Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:52

Israeli tanks reach central Rafah, witnesses tell Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-26

Saudi Arabia appoints Faisal al-Mujfel as ambassador to Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-18

Syrian business owners in Lebanon: Challenges and regulation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Escalation on the Lebanese front: Israeli settlement declares independence

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Hezbollah says it launched 'dozens' of rockets toward Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:32

Lebanon 'sounds alarm' at Brussels Conference: No return to status quo in Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:28

Collaboration efforts: TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy expand partnership to solar power in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:09

Hezbollah targets Ramyeh site with guided missiles and artillery

LBCI
Middle East News
09:27

Israeli and Egyptian forces clash, soldier killed, amid reports of exchange of gunfire at Rafah crossing

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Israeli strike kills one person near hospital in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:17

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More