Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-31 | 03:15
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
On Friday, May 31, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 5,000, and the diesel price dropped by LBP 1,000. However, the gas prices remained stable.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,652,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,690,000
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,442,000
- Gas Canister: LBP 811,000
Lebanon Economy
Fuel
Prices
Diesel
Gas
Economy
Lebanon
