Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

On Tuesday, June 4, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 11,000, and the diesel and gas prices dropped by LBP 4,000.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,641,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,679,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,438,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 807,000