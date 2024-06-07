News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-06-07 | 02:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
On Friday, June 7, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 21,000, and the diesel price dropped by LBP 10,000. However, the gas price remained stable.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,620,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,658,000
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,428,000
- Gas Canister: LBP 807,000
Lebanon Economy
Fuel
Prices
Diesel
Gas
Economy
Lebanon
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-06-04
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-06-04
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-31
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-31
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-28
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-28
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-24
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-24
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-06-04
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-06-04
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-03
BDL's plan to address deposit crisis: What Lebanese depositors need to know
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-03
BDL's plan to address deposit crisis: What Lebanese depositors need to know
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-31
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-31
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-28
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-28
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-06-03
Russia warns US against 'fatal consequences' in Ukraine
World News
2024-06-03
Russia warns US against 'fatal consequences' in Ukraine
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:02
Netanyahu to address US Congress on July 24
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:02
Netanyahu to address US Congress on July 24
0
Lebanon News
06:13
MP Abdallah after meeting MP Frangieh: We are trying to foster conditions for internal settlement to ensure Lebanon's protection
Lebanon News
06:13
MP Abdallah after meeting MP Frangieh: We are trying to foster conditions for internal settlement to ensure Lebanon's protection
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Concerns Rise Over Extremist Activity in Lebanon After Embassy Attack
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Concerns Rise Over Extremist Activity in Lebanon After Embassy Attack
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:51
Sources to LBCI: Perpetrator of US Embassy attack acted alone
Lebanon News
06:51
Sources to LBCI: Perpetrator of US Embassy attack acted alone
2
Sports News
14:06
The Lebanon-Palestine match ended in a 0-0 draw, ending Lebanon's chances of advancing to the second round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
Sports News
14:06
The Lebanon-Palestine match ended in a 0-0 draw, ending Lebanon's chances of advancing to the second round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Security implications of Syrian refugees: Lone attacker behind US Embassy incident
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Security implications of Syrian refugees: Lone attacker behind US Embassy incident
4
Sports News
11:56
Stay tuned for the crucial match between the Lebanese national football team and Palestine in the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar, airing at 7:00 PM on LBCI
Sports News
11:56
Stay tuned for the crucial match between the Lebanese national football team and Palestine in the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar, airing at 7:00 PM on LBCI
5
Lebanon News
08:29
Qatar condemns US Embassy attack in Beirut, calls for protection of diplomatic missions
Lebanon News
08:29
Qatar condemns US Embassy attack in Beirut, calls for protection of diplomatic missions
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:42
Israeli army: 20 to 30 militants present in the school targeted in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:42
Israeli army: 20 to 30 militants present in the school targeted in Gaza
7
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:55
Thirty-five dead as Israeli forces strike school shelter in Gaza, UNRWA reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:55
Thirty-five dead as Israeli forces strike school shelter in Gaza, UNRWA reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More