Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

On Friday, June 14, 2024, the price of 95 octane fuel decreased by LBP 15,000, and 98 octane fuel dropped by LBP 14,000. In addition, the diesel price decreased by LBP 2,000.



However, the gas price remained stable.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,590,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,630,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,421,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 813,000