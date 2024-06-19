Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

On Wednesday, June 19, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 5,000. However, the diesel price increased by LBP 7,000, and the gas price raised by LBP 8,000.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,585,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,625,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,428,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 820,000