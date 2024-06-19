Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-06-19 | 03:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

On Wednesday, June 19, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 5,000. However, the diesel price increased by LBP 7,000, and the gas price raised by LBP 8,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,585,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,625,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,428,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 820,000

Lebanon Economy

Fuel

Prices

Diesel

Gas

Economy

Lebanon

On LBCI, Antoine Habib unveils housing loan membership: Conditions for eligibility
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-06-14

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-06-11

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-06-07

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-06-04

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-06-18

On LBCI, Antoine Habib unveils housing loan membership: Conditions for eligibility

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-06-14

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-06-11

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-06-07

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:53

Philippines says Chinese coast guard boarded navy vessels in South China Sea

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-12

Hezbollah mourns leader: Abou Talib's journey from confronting Israel to the Bosnian War

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Extensive reconnaissance: Hezbollah drone penetrates deep into Israeli territory

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-17

Hochstein informs Israel: Gaza plan essential for northern settlement, reports Israeli Broadcasting Authority

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:17

Israeli military approves operational plans to launch an attack in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
12:36

Israel minister threatens Hezbollah with destruction in 'total war'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Extensive reconnaissance: Hezbollah drone penetrates deep into Israeli territory

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

US Envoy Hochstein's mission: Will tensions between Lebanon and Israel de-escalate?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Israeli raid targets villa in Borgholiyeh, ambulance teams dispatched

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:10

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More