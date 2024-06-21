News
Fuel prices remain stable in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-06-21 | 02:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Fuel prices remain stable in Lebanon
On Friday, June 21, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel and gas remained stable. However, the diesel price increased by LBP 12,000.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,585,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,625,000
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,440,000
- Gas Canister: LBP 821,000
Lebanon Economy
Fuel
Prices
Diesel
Gas
Economy
Lebanon
