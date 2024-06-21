Fuel prices remain stable in Lebanon

2024-06-21 | 02:29
Fuel prices remain stable in Lebanon
Fuel prices remain stable in Lebanon

On Friday, June 21, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel and gas remained stable. However, the diesel price increased by LBP 12,000. 

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,585,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,625,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,440,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 821,000

