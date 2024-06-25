Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-06-25 | 02:16
High views
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
0min
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

On Tuesday, June 25, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 5,000, and the diesel price rose by LBP 12,000. In addition, the gas price increased by LBP 20,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,590,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,630,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,452,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 841,000

