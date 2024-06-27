News
Lebanon's Central Bank renews Circulars 158 and 166 for one year
Lebanon Economy
2024-06-27 | 04:45
Lebanon's Central Bank renews Circulars 158 and 166 for one year
Banque du Liban (BDL) decided to renew the implementation of Circulars 158 and 166 for one year, renewable starting from July 1, 2024.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Banque Du Liban
BDL
Circulars
