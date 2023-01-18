Lebanon to take out $116m in loans for ailing electric grid

Lebanon News
2023-01-18 | 08:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon to take out $116m in loans for ailing electric grid
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Lebanon to take out $116m in loans for ailing electric grid

Lebanon’s caretaker government Wednesday approved opening credit lines totaling $116 million to help fix its crippled state electricity grid.

The cash-strapped country for over two years has struggled with rampant power cuts that have crippled much of public life, worsening a broader economic crisis that has pulled over three-quarters of the country’s population into poverty. Today, households only receive about an hour of state electricity per day, with millions now relying on expensive private generator suppliers to power their homes.
 
Lebanon’s state electricity company has bled state coffers dry for decades, costing the government over $40 billion with annual losses of up to $1.5 billion. The country’s two main power plants have occasionally broken down and require heavy maintenance. The World Bank and International Monetary Fund say restructuring the country’s energy sector is a key reform for the country to pull itself from the mire. Lebanon has instead relied on renewing a fuel barter deal with Iraq.
 
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s government agreed to open a credit line of $62 million for a shipment of fuel at the port, and an additional $54 million to provide maintenance for the country’s rundown Zahrani and Deir Ammar power plants.
 
“If we didn’t agree on this, we wouldn’t have any fuel by the end of the week, especially with the delay of the Iraqi fuel arriving,” Mikati said at a press conference following the meeting. “I believe if we succeed at resolving the electricity crisis, though I believe we’re still at the beginning, we would solve over 50 percent of Lebanese’s problems.”
 
Kamal Hayek, chairman of Lebanon’s state electricity company, told reporters that the crippled company has 800 billion Lebanese pounds in the central bank that have lost significant value during the economic crisis due to the country’s ongoing currency devaluation, dropping from over $500 million before the crisis to roughly $16 million. He urged the central bank to let them convert the money to dollars so they can be spent on the company. The pound has lost over 90 percent of its value against the US dollar since 2019.
 
Many in Lebanon blame its ruling elites for the country’s compounding crises, accusing them of decades of rampant corruption and financial mismanagement. Experts criticize the state electricity company for its financial squandering and lack of transparency and for years have called on it to be restructured to be more effective and transparent.
 
Lebanon last year signed two World Bank agreements with Syria, Jordan and Egypt. The arrangement would bring in Jordanian electricity and Egyptian natural gas through Syria on the condition that Lebanon would increase its outdated state electricity tariffs and establish a regulatory authority as part of wider sector reforms. The World Bank has not yet signed off on the deals to put them into effect, as Lebanon has not yet established a regulatory authority for its state electricity company.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Loan

Millions

Electricity

Grid

Middle East

Government

Prime

Minister

Najib Mikati

Crisis

LBCI Next
Cabinet convenes with Salam and Nassar despite FPM boycott
Lebanese remain victims of crumbling health sector
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2022-12-10

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin receives Lebanon’s Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati at Irqah Palace in Riyadh, and holds a bilateral meeting with him

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-06

Lebanon suffers from water shortage as electricity crisis dwells on

LBCI
World
2023-01-13

Japan prosecutors indict Yamagami for murder of ex-Prime Minister Abe -Yomiuri

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-12

Can Lebanon obtain an IMF loan, imitating Egypt's example?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:17

EU judicial delegation continues investigations into money laundering case

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:42

Academic year in public schools still suspended until further notice

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:47

EDL's Chairman Kamal Hayek requests security assistance to remove encroachments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:41

Judge Bitar meets French delegation, insists on continuing Beirut blast investigation

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2022-12-25

Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine

LBCI
Sports
2022-12-21

Mat Ishbia is in the process of buying NBA Suns & WNBA Mercury for $4 billion

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

Beirut’s Sursock Museum set to reopen in summer 2023

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:42

Academic year in public schools still suspended until further notice

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05

Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app